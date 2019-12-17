Texas Judge Says No To Gay Marriages Despite Warning

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Texas justice of the peace is asking a state court to find that the State Commission on Judicial Conduct can't discipline her or other judges for recusing themselves from conducting same-sex marriages but officiating over others. In a proposed class action filed Monday, Judge Dianne Hensley, who is not an attorney, asked a McLennan County district court to find that any justice of the peace can opt out of officiating same-sex weddings "if the commands of their religious faith forbid them," citing the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. She also wants the court to declare that recusals from same-sex weddings...

