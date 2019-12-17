Manatt Can’t Seal Arbitration Docs In Malpractice Row

Law360, Los Angeles (December 17, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday denied Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP’s request to seal documents related to the law firm’s forthcoming bid to arbitrate a former client’s malpractice dispute, saying even though the documents might fall under attorney-client privilege, that argument doesn’t necessarily overrule the presumed right of public access. At a short hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock finalized his tentative ruling denying Manatt’s request and rejected the law firm’s argument that the overriding interest of privileged documents will be prejudiced if not sealed. Not enough evidence was presented to show the probability of any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS