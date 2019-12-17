Enviros Say Housing Project OK Ignored New Climate Data

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have accused the city of Newark, California, of approving a major housing project on the coast of San Francisco Bay without considering new information about sea level rise or updating its environmental analysis. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Citizens Committee to Complete the Refuge alleged in a state court lawsuit dated Sunday that Newark officials approved the 469-home development based on an environmental analysis that uses outdated sea level rise estimates and without properly considering the impact it could have on the endangered salt marsh harvest mouse. “The city’s purpose, to develop these lands for residential and...

