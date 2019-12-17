Insurer Must Cover Rapper Fat Joe In Plagiarism Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- Rapper Fat Joe's insurer must cover him in a plagiarism lawsuit related to the 2016 double-platinum single "All the Way Up," a New York federal court has ordered, denying most of Homeland Insurance Co. of New York's bid to dismiss the rapper's suit against the insurer. Chief U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in Monday's decision that the policy owned by Joseph Cartagena — better known as Fat Joe — and his company, Sneaker Addict Touring LLC, covers him in a piracy suit filed by the rapper Fly Havana. The court denied Homeland's motion to dismiss the breach-of-insurance-contract count, saying the...

