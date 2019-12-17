Ex-Theranos CEO Says Indictment 'Flunks The Constitution'

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked a federal judge in Northern California to dismiss the fraud charges against her on Monday, saying the vague indictment "flunks the Constitution's requirement that a defendant receive fair notice of the charges against her." Holmes is charged alongside former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani with defrauding doctors, patients and investors into believing the company had developed revolutionary blood-testing technology that could run multiple tests on a single drop of blood. Holmes sought to dismiss the case on Monday in three motions that Balwani joined. In one of the motions, Holmes claimed the 11-page...

