Feds Say Ex-Palo Alto IT Worker Led $7M Insider Trading Ring

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:49 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in California unsealed an indictment on Tuesday accusing a former information technology administrator for Palo Alto Networks Inc. of leading an insider trading ring that pulled $7 million in illegal profits. A parallel enforcement action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Janardhan Nellore used his credentials to obtain highly confidential information about the quarterly earnings and financial performance of Palo Alto Networks, a publicly traded cybersecurity company in Silicon Valley, and disseminated the info to four friends, each of whom is also a defendant in the civil complaint. Among the four friends facing civil allegations is...

