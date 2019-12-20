The Delicate Nuances In New State Noncompete Laws

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:11 PM EST) -- Going into 2020, employers should be mindful of several new state laws aimed at limiting the enforceability of noncompete agreements against low-wage employees. Crucially, while protecting low-wage worker job mobility is the key aspect of these new state laws, each has its own unique nuances and one-off requirements, further complicating employer efforts to protect their legitimate business interests when key employees leave. This article summarizes these new state noncompete laws (all of which became effective in 2019 or take effect in 2020), and briefly discusses new federal-level efforts to adopt legislation, tracking recent noncompete trends.[1] Maine On June 28, Maine Gov....

