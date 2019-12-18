Kodak Drops Some Claims In Aluminum Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- Kodak has agreed to drop two sets of antitrust claims related to overseas transactions against JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and others accused of scheming to jack up prices for aluminum, a New York federal judge said in an order Tuesday. Eastman Kodak and other plaintiffs for years have been pursuing multidistrict litigation claiming the financial giants and metal warehousers worked together to increase either the prices for warehouse services or warrants for aluminum futures. Kodak’s claims are broken down into four categories depending on where suppliers are based and where Kodak receiving plants are located — either within or outside the United States....

