GoDaddy Tells 9th Circ. It's Settling Out Of Text Blast Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- GoDaddy.com has told the Ninth Circuit that it intends to settle a suit accusing it of bombarding people with unauthorized text messages rather than fight the appeal of its lower court victory. The domain registrar and the proposed class suing it asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to pause the consumers' appeal while an Arizona federal judge mulled a settlement the parties reached this week in the hopes of bringing their dispute to an end. Should the settlement get the greenlight, the proposed class said it plans to ditch the appeal. GoDaddy.com originally prevailed against the proposed class' claims more than a...

