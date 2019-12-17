3rd. Circ. Reverses GSK Win In Avandia Marketing Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday that a Pennsylvania federal judge erred on several grounds in granting summary judgment to GlaxoSmithKline in a lawsuit over the marketing of the diabetes drug Avandia. The three-judge appeals panel rejected GSK's argument that the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act preempts state-law consumer protection claims lodged by union health and welfare funds, which claimed they overpaid for Avandia because the pharmaceutical giant hid the drug's heart risks. The FDCA doesn't preempt such claims unless a drugmaker has "fully informed" the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a proposed labeling change and...

