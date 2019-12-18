Skadden, Weil Steer Sun Life's £300M InfraRed Deal

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:42 PM EST) -- Sun Life Financial, led by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, will shell out £300 million ($392 million) for a majority stake in global infrastructure and real estate investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, as it looks to bolster its asset management arm's infrastructure equity capabilities. Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc., which has a U.S. hub in Massachusetts, will take an 80% stake in U.K.-based InfraRed. The investment manager will become part of Sun Life's alternatives asset management business SLC Management. Under the terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, Sun Life will pay £300...

