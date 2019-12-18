6 Firms Shape Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Tie-Up

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:40 AM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot’s parent on Wednesday unveiled a fine-tuned combination set to create the industry’s fourth-largest global automaker by volume and third-largest by revenue, with the help of six law firms. The formal merger agreement comes after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA in October announced plans to join forces in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that the pair of automakers were close to inking a merger of equals. The automakers said that as a combined company, they will be in a better position “to invest significantly in the technologies and services that will shape mobility...

