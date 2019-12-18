FTC Wins Freeze Against Globex In Credit Rate Scam Case

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered a freeze on the operations and assets of Canadian telecom Globex amid a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit claiming the service provider aided a phony credit card scam that stole millions. Globex Telecom Inc. — a voice over internet protocol service provider — is accused of helping the now-defunct Educare Centre Services make illegal robocalls to market phony credit card interest rate reduction services. The FTC’s suit, kicked off in July, names Globex and Educare alongside several affiliates and a handful of officers the agency believes played a role in a two-year fraud that stole $7.5...

