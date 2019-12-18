Justices To Review A Debtor's Right To Repossessed Property

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 12:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will finally decide whether cities that repossess cars over unpaid tickets must return them if their owners file for personal bankruptcy, resolving an issue that has the circuit courts “sharply and openly divided.” The Supreme Court said it would take up the case, Chicago v. Fulton, in a brief, single-page notice filed Wednesday. The case pits four car owners against the Windy City, which had impounded their cars over thousands of dollars in parking tickets they owed. Chicago has a policy of holding impounded vehicles even if their owners file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy,...

