Virginia Tribe Ditches Fed Casino Route For Commercial Plan

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- Virginia’s only federally recognized Native American tribe has agreed with the city of Norfolk to build a scaled-back commercial casino rather than pursue a traditional tribal gambling application with the U.S. government for an off-reservation site in Norfolk, according to a local councilman. Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander said at a public hearing Monday that the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s proposed casino plan would switch from the federal tribal model to a commercial casino project under the terms of a city-tribal agreement, City Councilman Tommy Smigiel said Monday on Facebook. The decision to abandon the federal application stems from a 200-page Virginia...

