Chinese Tycoon's Ch. 11 Transferred To California

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday transferred the personal Chapter 11 of Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting to California after strong urging by a federal watchdog and a Shanghai-based creditor, which said that the First State was not the proper venue for the bankruptcy. In a ruling from the bench after a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said that since Jia currently resides in the Golden State and there is no "clear record" to show whether he has primary assets in Delaware, the case should be transferred. "The logical place for this proceeding is California," the judge said....

