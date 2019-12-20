The Biggest Telecom Developments Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 11:19 AM EST) -- During 2019, the Federal Communications Commission took aggressive steps to free up spectrum for new 5G technologies, cracked down on robocallers and combatted perceived network security threats from foreign powers. At the same time, the agency wrestled with one of the year’s most controversial mergers as well as other changes to the media ownership landscape. But for FCC Republicans, a big reason to celebrate was a federal court order upholding their effort to rescind the Obama FCC's net neutrality rules. Here's a recap of some of the biggest telecom policy developments from the past year. Net Neutrality The D.C. Circuit in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS