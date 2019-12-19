Loews Hotel Cements Trial Win In Guest Drowning Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:19 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court upheld a verdict Wednesday in which a Loews hotel was cleared of liability for a guest’s drowning, ruling the trial court committed no error in instructing the jury that the hotel doesn’t have an obligation to provide a lifeguard. The state’s Third Circuit District of Appeal affirmed the 2018 verdict clearing Loews Miami Beach Hotel Operating Co. Inc. over the death of guest Kamal Hashmat in a pool there in December 2013. On appeal, Hashmat’s widow, Iman Kamal-Hashmat, argued that the trial court was wrong to tell the jury that a hotel doesn’t have a duty under Florida law to...

