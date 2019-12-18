SEC Says Disbarred NY Attys Must Face PixarBio Merger Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 11:10 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal court should not allow two recently disbarred New York attorneys to duck a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action accusing them of facilitating a sham merger involving biotech PixarBio, as the lawyers are subject to the Bay State's jurisdiction, the agency argued Wednesday. By failing to include in an earlier motion to dismiss that the District of Massachusetts does not have personal jurisdiction over them, Frederick Mintz and Alan Fraade effectively waived the argument, the SEC asserted Wednesday in an opposition brief. The attorneys' argument also fails on its own merits, as federal securities laws set the limits...

