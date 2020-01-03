The Top 10 Changes To Illinois Employment Law From 2019

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- In 2019, legislators in the land of Lincoln took an expansive and aggressive approach with respect to new workplace rules. Here are the top 10 most impactful legislative developments in Illinois employment law that employers should be aware of heading into the new year. 10. Salary History Inquiries Some employers consider job applicants’ salary histories in developing compensation packages. That’s not a surprise. But, in an apparent attempt to curtail historical disparities in pay on the basis of gender, Illinois employers no longer may make inquiries of this nature, as the Illinois Equal Pay Act, or IEPA, was amended to prohibit...

