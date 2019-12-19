SEC Says Israeli Gov't Contractor Execs Must Face Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York federal judge Wednesday that a pair of executives for an Israeli government communications contractor cannot escape securities fraud claims, just a week after the contractor agreed to settle claims it lied to shareholders. In response to an anticipated motion to dismiss by Ability Inc. CEO Anatoly Hurgin and chief technology officer Alexander Aurovsky, the SEC sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. calling the planned motion a “delay tactic” and said the two executives benefited from fraudulent financial statements they made to shareholders relating to Ability’s 2015...

