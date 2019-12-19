5th Circ. Says Mexican’s Rights Not Breached In Conviction

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:26 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a Mexican immigrant’s conviction for illegally reentering the U.S., finding that not allowing him to question the agents who completed forms used as evidence in his trial wasn’t a violation of his constitutional rights. For the first time, the panel considered whether Form I-213s that are filled out by immigration agents in removal proceedings constitute agent testimony, according to the panel’s opinion issued Wednesday. Looking at the specific language in the confrontation clause of the Sixth Amendment, which ensures that convicted individuals have the opportunity to cross-examine their witnesses, the panel found that the forms are excluded...

