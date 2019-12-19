Jury Awards Mother $1.5M Over Undiagnosed Birth Defect

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois state jury awarded $1.5 million to the mother of a young man whose birth defect long went undiagnosed, eventually leading him to undergo a life-changing surgery that she alleged was unnecessary. The Winnebago County jury on Wednesday awarded the money to Deanna Williams, the mother of Nathan Clements, who was born in 1997. The jury awarded $750,000 for Clements' past and future pain and suffering, $250,000 for Clements' past and future loss of a normal life, and $500,000 for future medical care. When he was born, Clements immediately began suffering from “chronic and severe” constipation, but his doctor Raymond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS