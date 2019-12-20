5 Takeaways From Alstom Exec's FCPA Prosecution Tell-All

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- A former Alstom executive enraged by his prosecution over the company's bribe-paying has laid out his tale of woe in a book that could provide valuable perspective as the U.S. Department of Justice ramps up its efforts to pursue corporate executives for overseas bribery. Former Alstom executive Frederic Pierucci, a Frenchman who was sales director at the company's Connecticut boiler-division headquarters, served 25 months in U.S. prison over a period of five-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to signing off on bribes to help the company win a $118 million power plant project in Indonesia in the early 2000s. Alstom, at the time a major French...

