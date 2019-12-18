Uber To Pay $4.4M To End EEOC Sexual Harassment Probe

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached a $4.4 million settlement with Uber to resolve the agency's probe into allegations that the ride-hailing giant fostered a culture of pervasive sexual harassment and retaliated when women complained. Uber Technologies Inc. must pay $4.4 million to female workers across the country who the EEOC determines experienced sexual harassment and were retaliated against for reporting it, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The deal was reached through so-called conciliation, one of the steps the agency is required to take under Title VII before going to court....

