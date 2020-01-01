Florida Litigation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys are expecting a busy year for the Florida Supreme Court, which is set to tackle the state’s summary judgment standard, the newly implemented regulatory framework for medical marijuana and whether a traffic ticket app is practicing law by connecting consumers to attorneys. In addition to the blockbuster cases, the high court will also be reviewing the language of ballot initiatives that would deregulate the state’s energy market and ban semiautomatic rifles. If they pass muster, they’ll go to voters in November. And attorneys are also watching to see who Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints to replace former Justices Robert J. Luck...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS