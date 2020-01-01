New Jersey Regulation And Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state legislators are heading into 2020 with goals of striking a deal on tax incentives and securing voter approval for adult-use recreational marijuana, while lawmakers also weigh proposals to classify independent contractors, pause minimum wage increases and permit endorsement deals for college athletes. With the Democratic governor entering the second half of his first term and gearing up for a reelection campaign in 2021, “he’s going to want to continue moving things in his direction,” said Ben Dworkin, a political analyst and director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University....

