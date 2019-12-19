Ex-Cubs Supervisor Claims He Was Fired Over Guard Service

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:37 PM EST) -- A former logistics supervisor for the Chicago Cubs is suing the team in Illinois federal court, claiming he was discriminated against for taking time off to participate in the Air National Guard, then fired for complaining about his co-workers' conduct against him. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Alan Werdehoff said when he was hired to the part-time position in March 2018, he was on inactive duty training status with the Air National Guard, requiring him to travel out of state for training on a monthly basis. After his first work absence resulting from training, another logistics employee began complaining about Werdehoff's...

