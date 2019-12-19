Roche Wants Russian Drug Co. Sanctioned In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- Roche Holding AG and affiliates have urged a New York federal court to sanction a Russian drug company and its counsel, accusing them of filing an antitrust suit in which the foreign entity failed to articulate that its claims belonged in a U.S. courtroom. One did not need to read the complaint filed by Biocad JSC and its attorney, Albert Feinstein, too closely to realize they were attempting to apply U.S. antitrust law to the alleged actions of foreign companies in a foreign jurisdiction, according to a letter filed Wednesday with the Southern District of New York by Roche, Genentech Inc....

