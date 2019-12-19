EU Court Adviser Calls Facebook Data Transfer Tools 'Valid'

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 8:43 AM EST) -- A type of contract that Facebook and other companies use to transfer Europeans' data to the U.S. is legally "valid," though EU regulators can halt transfers if countries outside the bloc offer subpar privacy protections, an adviser to Europe's top court found Thursday. The contract Facebook and other companies use to transfer data across the Atlantic is legally “valid,” but EU regulators are obligated to halt transfers that impact privacy protections, an adviser to Europe’s top court said Thursday. (AP) In a case being closely watched by scores of multinational companies that move data across the Atlantic, the advocate general for...

