Union Medical Plan Can't Shake Autism Benefits Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:25 PM EST) -- A class action accusing a union medical plan of wrongly denying health benefits has moved one step closer to trial after a Washington federal judge ruled that it wasn't clear whether the plan's terms required coverage for applied behavioral analysis used to treat autism spectrum disorder. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones in his order Wednesday denied motions for summary judgment from both the NECA/IBEW Family Medical Care Plan and the parents of D.T., a child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The parents — identified only as K.T. and W.T. — filed two motions for partial summary judgment in their proposed...

