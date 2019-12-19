Ex-Nomura Trader 'Admitted He Lied,' SEC Says

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:19 PM EST) -- A former Nomura trader who claimed lying is normal in his line of work should have to face a jury, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has argued in New York federal court, citing recent Second Circuit precedent in a similar case to shore up its argument. In a memo on Wednesday, the securities regulator told U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken to deny former trader James Im's bid for summary judgment. Im had sought to resolve allegations he told trading partners that he'd purchased commercial mortgage-backed securities for higher prices than he actually had as part of a ploy to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS