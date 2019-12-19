Scandals, Court Battles That Rocked New Jersey In 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- From sexual assault allegations within the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy to mixed jury verdicts for pharmaceutical giants, New Jersey in 2019 saw a number of scandals and court decisions that rocked Garden State politics and captivated the nation. As state lawmakers look ahead to 2020, they are saying goodbye to a year in which a Murphy staffer pursued claims that a lawyer raped her when they were working on the governor’s 2017 campaign, while the governor also battled with Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross III over the state’s tax incentive programs. In courtrooms across the state, Johnson & Johnson received...

