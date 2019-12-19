2nd Circ. Says ‘King Of Bullshit’ Did Not Prove Otherwise

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday refused to revive a lawsuit Central European News and its journalist owner filed after BuzzFeed dubbed the outlet the “King of Bullshit News,” affirming a lower court’s decision that the story was not libelous because CEN failed to present evidence that its stories are factual. Stories by Central European News Ltd. featuring tales of a two-headed goat and teenagers in China walking cabbages to soothe their loneliness were called out by BuzzFeed as part of a pattern of fabrications by the outlet, and the three-member panel said it fell on CEN, not BuzzFeed, to prove otherwise....

