Morgan Stanley Blasts Outside Attys' Fee Bid In Wage Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley and a class of financial advisers who settled a compensation dispute with the Wall Street giant tore into attorneys from another similar lawsuit on Wednesday, blasting their “improper and unjustified” request to be awarded fees and costs from the $10 million deal. Morgan Stanley and the named plaintiff in the case, Brandon Harvey, made separate filings in California federal court that both slammed the bid to intervene for attorney fees that was lodged last month by lawyers for Tracy Chen and Matthew Lucadano, two members of the class who are objecting to the settlement. Chen and Lucadano’s counsel at...

