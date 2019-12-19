Ill. Justices Say Rail Cos. Can Sue Workers For Property Harm

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday revived property damage counterclaims a Wisconsin railroad filed against two employees in their injury suits, reversing two lower court decisions that found such claims are prohibited under the Federal Employers' Liability Act. FELA gives railroad workers an avenue to sue their employers over work-related injuries and blocks defendants from raising certain defenses to escape liability, but "nothing in the FELA suggests it was intended to abrogate an employer's common-law right to assert claims against its workers who negligently caused damage to company property," the state high court said in a 5-2 decision. The law statutorily...

