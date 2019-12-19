Florida Justices Reverse Nix Of $5.2M Award In Injury Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision to vacate a $5.2 million award given to a tow truck driver allegedly injured by battery acid spilled on a highway, saying personal injury claims are viable under a state pollution statute. The state's highest court unanimously overturned the First District Court of Appeal's decision stating that Charles Lieupo could not sue Simon's Trucking Inc. for personal injuries under Florida's Water Quality Assurance Act, a 1983 law designed to protect groundwater quality. The lower court's ruling effectively vacated the Hamilton County jury's $5.2 million verdict. Lieupo had filed suit against...

