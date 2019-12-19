Starbucks To Pay NYC Workers Over Illegal Sick Leave Policy

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- Starbucks Corp. has agreed to pay more than $150,000 in restitution to New York City employees affected by the company's former sick leave policy, which was corrected in 2016 after the city found it was in violation of the city's Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law, the city and the New York attorney general's office announced Thursday. The coffee giant's prior sick leave policy required employees to find a substitute to use sick leave, and if employees couldn't find one, they faced corrective action or termination, according to a statement from Attorney General Letitia James' office and New York City's Department...

