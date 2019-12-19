Senate Passes $1.4T Spending Package To Avert Shutdown

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate passed a $1.4 trillion package of bills on Thursday, including new border wall funding, the repeal of several health care taxes and increased defense spending. Senators voted 71-21 to pass an eight-bill “minibus” appropriations package early Thursday and 81-11 on another four-bill package later in the afternoon, which together will fund the government through the 2020 fiscal year and avert a shutdown. The omnibus package, which the House already passed last week, now goes to the White House to be signed into law. President Donald Trump is expected to put his signature on the spending package, as well...

