Cadwalader Guides JPMorgan's $200M Manhattan Tower Loan

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:09 PM EST) -- Cadwalader represented JPMorgan in connection with its $200 million loan for a office building on Broadway in New York, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is for 1493 Broadway, which is also known as the Paramount Building and 1501 Broadway. Of the $200 million, $70 million is new financing for the property and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt at the building. The property is in Midtown, between West 43rd and West 44th Streets, two blocks north of Times Square. The borrower listed on mortgage documents...

