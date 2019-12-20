Crystallex Tells Venezuela To Hurry Up In $1.4B Award Fight

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- Political turmoil in Venezuela shouldn't stop the country from responding to its $1.4 billion bill, Crystallex told a federal court in a brief that decried the country's attempt to “drag out” its appellate fight against the arbitral award. The Canadian mining business demanded Thursday that Venezuela finally file an official answer to a seizure order issued by a Delaware court over a year ago, something Crystallex called “a simple and ministerial act.” The company says it needs the country’s response in order to apply for a so-called specific license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which would allow Crystallex to...

