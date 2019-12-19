Disney, Miramax Were 'Enablers' Of Weinstein, Ex-Model Says

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's legal woes deepened Thursday as a onetime teen model sued him in New York state court, alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and that Disney and Miramax essentially cleared the way for his sexual misdeeds by not adequately supervising him. The suit by plaintiff Kaja Sokola against Weinstein and his purported "enablers" was brought under New York's recently enacted Child Victims Act, which gives people who allegedly experienced sexual abuse as children until age 55 to file civil claims, up from the previous cutoff age of 23. Besides a battery claim against Weinstein...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS