Michael Jackson Estate Ends IP Suit With Disney And ABC

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:09 PM EST) -- Michael Jackson’s estate has reached an agreement to end its copyright infringement suit against The Walt Disney Co. and American Broadcasting Companies Inc. over ABC’s “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” prime-time special documentary, according to a motion filed in California federal court Wednesday. The jointly filed stipulation dismissing the action with prejudice did not include any details about a potential settlement agreement, other than to note that the parties will pay their own costs, fees and expenses. According to the May 2018 complaint, ABC used a “truly astounding” amount of the King of Pop’s music, videos and live performance footage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS