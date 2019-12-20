9th Circ. Told Attys Wrongly Sanctioned In Roundup Trial

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- Two attorneys who represented a man who was awarded $25 million in a suit alleging the weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer have appealed a sanctions order issued against them during the trial, with one going so far as to call the sanctions “abusive and unfair.” Attorneys Aimee Wagstaff and Jennifer Moore said in separate briefs to the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria was wrong to sanction them over their opening statement in the trial against Roundup manufacturer Monsanto, which was delivered by Wagstaff. Wagstaff argued that she had made a good faith effort to comply with...

