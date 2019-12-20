Ill. Panel Upholds $4.8M Asbestos Verdict Against John Crane

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:17 PM EST) -- John Crane Inc. was correctly denied a new trial after a lower court entered a $4.8 million judgment on a jury's $6 million verdict over claims that one of its pipefitters contracted pleural mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure on the job, an Illinois appellate court said Thursday. The manufacturer took issue with the jury instructions and verdict form in the case and challenged expert medical testimony and the trial court’s decision to approve settlements with other defendants initially named in the case, but the panel disagreed with all of John Crane’s assertions, saying it hadn’t shown the trial court abused its...

