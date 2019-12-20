Recent Cases Offer Clues To Successful Trade Secret Claims

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- Since the Defend Trade Secrets Act was passed in 2016, companies have increasingly turned to it to protect their intellectual property. Included within this increase are a number of high-profile cases that range from focusing on Chinese corporate espionage[1] to massive thefts from well-known companies such as Charles Schwab Corp.,[2] Amgen Inc.[3] and Uber Technologies Inc.[4] Companies used to rely mainly on federal patent or copyright law claims when seeking to protect their intellectual property. While patents and copyrights can be powerful weapons to safeguard a firm’s IP, there are also downsides. For example, these forms of IP provide time-limited windows of...

