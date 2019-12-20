Tribes Unite Against Okla. Gov’s Plan For Gaming Compacts

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- Leaders of 32 tribes in Oklahoma have rejected Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to extend 15-year gaming compacts for only eight months so the state and tribes can renegotiate rates, saying there’s nothing to talk about because the agreements automatically renew on Jan. 1. The leaders of almost every tribe in Oklahoma with a gambling compact joined Thursday in dismissing the governor’s bid to stall auto-renewal as he looks to fill state coffers with a larger share of gaming revenue. On Tuesday Stitt had reaffirmed his belief that the compacts expire Jan. 1, and he rebuffed the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association’s stance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS