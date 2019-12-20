Tribe, Enviros Challenge Wash. State $310M LNG Facility OK

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:58 PM EST) -- A Washington state air regulator inappropriately overlooked climate change impacts and pollution effects on the local population when it approved a permit for a $310 million liquefied natural gas terminal, environmental groups and a Native American tribe said Thursday. The Sierra Club and other green groups, along with the Puyallup Tribe, are separately challenging the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency's decision, made earlier this month, to approve a notice of construction permit for Puget Sound Energy's proposed LNG facility in Tacoma, Washington. In the environmentalists’ appeal before the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board, they objected to a supplemental environmental impact statement,...

