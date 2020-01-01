Illinois Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In 2020, Illinois lawmakers are expected to expand on the major tax changes, gambling expansion and legalization of recreational cannabis that were hallmarks of the 2019 session, tweaking those policies and addressing any hitches in their implementation. Illinois attorneys say they are also watching a legislative task force looking into property tax relief, a renewed effort to bring a casino to Chicago and potential ethics reforms following the indictments of multiple state lawmakers. Expect Cleanup Bills From Last Session's Major Initiatives Policy watchers expect 2020 to be a quieter session, coming on the heels of a major year for first-term Illinois Gov....

