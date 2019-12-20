Skadden, O'Melveny Guide $375M Miramax-Paramount Deal

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- ViacomCBS said Friday it will invest $375 million in Miramax to partner the film and television studio and its own Paramount Pictures, with Skadden and O’Melveny working on the deal. Miramax owner beIN Media Group will hand over a 49% stake in the company to Viacom while retaining its majority ownership, a statement said. The deal is slated to combine distribution of Miramax’s 700-plus movie titles with Paramount’s some 3,600, while also creating future opportunities for co-producing television and film content. Besides taking over distribution, Paramount will also be free to produce new movies and television shows based on Miramax’s intellectual...

